LIC IPO | New Delhi: The most awaited IPO of the year, LIC IPO is all set to be listed on the bourses today. The LIC IPO share allotment took place on May 12. Through the sale of 3.5 per cent of their stake in the company, the Government of India aims to raise Rs 20,500 crore from the public issue. The IPO, which was expected to be launched in the previous financial year, was delayed due to the market volatility due to the Russia Ukraine war. The issue opened on May 4 for public subscription and closed on May 9. It was subscribed nearly 3 times with a muted participation from the foreign investors.Also Read - Sensex Closes 1,344 Points Higher, Nifty Above 16,200; LIC Closes 8 Per Cent Below Share Price

LIC IPO GMP

According to chittorgarh.com, the LIC IPO GMP was Rs 26 per share as of May 17. This means that there are real chances of the shares listing at a discounted price. However, LIC policyholders and employees who have received discounts on the share price may still book listing gains on Tuesday. Also Read - Who Is SS Mundra, New Chairman Of BSE?

How to check live LIC IPO share price?

BSE Website

To check the live share price of LIC, investors can directly go to https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/life-insurance-corporation-of-india/lici/543526/ This link will also provide the upper circuit, lower circuit and face value of the share.

NSE Website