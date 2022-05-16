LIC IPO GMP | New Delhi: The LIC IPO will be listed on the bourses on May 17, 2022. The LIC IPO allotment was announced on May 12, 2022. The issue was subscribed around 3 times the issue size. According to reports, the share price has been fixed at the upper limit of the price band earlier fixed by the government at Rs 949 per share. The issue is expected to fetch Rs 20,557 crore to the government.Also Read - Sensex Closes 1,344 Points Higher, Nifty Above 16,200; LIC Closes 8 Per Cent Below Share Price

However, amidst high selloff pressure in the share market, the LIC IPO may list at a moderate premium or a discount. The LIC IPO GMP also shows a discounted listing of the shares. The latest LIC IPO GMP shows that the shares may list at a discount of Rs 19 per share. The markets have been closing in the red for six consecutive sessions. Also Read - Who Is SS Mundra, New Chairman Of BSE?

According to Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, “Despite gloomy markets sentiments LIC Offer successfully managed to sail out with better than expected subscriptions figures led by strong demand from retail policyholders, retail investors and employees of the insurer. Unofficial grey premium is trading down into negative territory mainly on the back of depressed global markets which are in the bearish zone since Russia – Ukraine war. Selling pressure continued in domestic markets wherein FII’s have remained net seller’s FY Till Date FII sold worth -70k Cr. Considering all the parameters, we expect soft listing between +or- 5% of the offer price. Moreover LIC offer was never been considered as listing gain candidate rather it should be looked at only long term.” Also Read - LIC IPO Lists At 8.6 Per Cent Discount; Check LIVE Share Price Here

He added, “Given the market sentiments still alarming and volatile following the global headlines, LIC may also trade in muted mood hence we advise allotted investors not to panic and hold it for medium to long term. Those who are planning to buy on a listing day should accumulate by taking volatility as opportunity.”

