LIC IPO | New Delhi: As the LIC IPO GMP was signalling, the shares of the company listed at a discount of 8.6 per cent at Rs 867.2 per share. The share price was fixed at Rs 949 by the government. However, since the listing, the share price has risen to over Rs 900 per equity share at BSE. According to pre-trade, the LIC IPO shares were to list at Rs 872 apiece on BSE. On NSE, the shares were listed at Rs 872 and were trading at Rs 914 as of 10:05 AM.Also Read - Sensex Closes 1,344 Points Higher, Nifty Above 16,200; LIC Closes 8 Per Cent Below Share Price

Still, the IPO is most likely to be the biggest IPO the country has ever seen. The Indian share market was trading in the green. Sensex was up over 360 points and Nifty was nearing 15,600. Metal stocks were showing a strong performance led by Vedanta and Hindalco. Also Read - Who Is SS Mundra, New Chairman Of BSE?

How to check live LIC IPO share price?

BSE Website

To check the live share price of LIC, investors can directly go to https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/life-insurance-corporation-of-india/lici/543526/

This link will also provide the upper circuit, lower circuit and face value of the share.

NSE Website