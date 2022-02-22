New Delhi: According to a latest statement by LIC Chairman M R Kumar, the subscribers of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) will be eligible for a discount on the LIC IPO shares. According to PTI, this will be under the Policyholder Reservation Portion.Also Read - Stocks To Buy Today: 20 Shares To Book Good Profits On February 22, 2022

PMJJBY falls under LIC. According to the PTI report, "Policyholders having one or more policies of LIC as on the date of DRHP and bid/offer opening date and who are residents of India would be eligible to apply in this offer, under the Policyholder Reservation Portion."

In the LIC IPO DRHP or Draft Red Herring Prospectus, each policyholder is allowed to bid for the shares with a discount amount of not more than Rs 2 lakh. A total of 10 per cent shares out of a total of about 32 crore shares have been reserved for the policyholders. According to media reports, they may get a discount ranging from 5- 10 per cent on the issue price.

LIC IPO is expected to open for subscription on March 11, 2022.

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY): All You Need To Know