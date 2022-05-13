LIC IPO | New Delhi: Life Insurance Company (LIC) has announced the listing price of its shares. According to a report by Economic Times (ET), the issue price has been fixed at Rs 949 per share. The shares are expected to list on the bourses on May 17, 2022. Earlier, the government had fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share.Also Read - Bitcoin Down To Its Lowest Since December 2020, Crypto Market Loses $200 Billion In A Day

The LIC IPO saw high demand from domestic investors. It was subscribed 2.95 times. The bid was mainly led by policyholders, employees and retail investors. Foreign investors, however, did not respond well to the issue. According to the report, the issue received the highest number of applications in the history of Indian markets. Before this, Reliance Power had received 4.8 million applications. LIC IPO received 7.3 million bids for 478.3 million shares. Also Read - Indian Share Market Closes In Red For Fifth Consecutive Session; Bank, Metal Stocks Bleed

The LIC IPO share allotment was announced on Thursday, May 12. The initiation of refunds will be activated from Friday, May 13. The company expects to raise Rs 21,000 crore from the investors by selling the government’s 3.5 per cent stake in it. Also Read - ICICI Bank Overtakes SBI, Becomes Second Most Valued Bank In India | Details Inside

LIC IPO: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details