LIC IPO | New Delhi: LIC IPO will list on the Indian share market on May 17. According to media reports, the IPO will hit the bourses just a week after the closing of its subscription, on May 9. The application will open on May 4 for retail investors. For anchor investors, the issue will open on May 2. The policyholders have been given a quota of 10 per cent in the issue. The employees and agents have been given a quota of 5 per cent.
LIC IPO : Key Dates To Remember
- May 2: The issue will open for anchor investors.
- May 4: The issue opens for general public.
- May 9: The application for the LIC IPO closes.
- May 17: LIC IPO lists on the Indian share market.
LIC IPO: Key Details Here

- LIC IPO Amount: The government is aiming to raise Rs 21,000 crore through the public issue.
- LIC IPO Price: The price band of the IPO has been fixed at Rs 902-949 per share.
- LIC IPO Date: The IPO will open to the general public on May 4 and lose on May 9.
- LIC IPO Size: The size of the disinvestment was reduced by the government from 5 per cent to 3.5 per cent owing to high market volatility.
- LIC IPO for Policyholders: The policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share in the LIC IPO.
- LIC IPO for agents, and employees: They will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share in the IPO.
- LIC IPO Lot Size: An investor can apply for a minimum of 15 shares, which is the lot size for the IPO.
- LIC IPO Apply: The Demat account holders will be able to apply for the IPO through their broker.
- LIC IPO DRHP: The DRHP was updated by the government and submitted with the SEBI last week.
- LIC IPO Details: If the government had missed the deadline of May 12, they would have been liable to submit the whole DRHP again with the SEBI.