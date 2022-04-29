LIC IPO | New Delhi: LIC IPO will list on the Indian share market on May 17. According to media reports, the IPO will hit the bourses just a week after the closing of its subscription, on May 9. The application will open on May 4 for retail investors. For anchor investors, the issue will open on May 2. The policyholders have been given a quota of 10 per cent in the issue. The employees and agents have been given a quota of 5 per cent.Also Read - LIC IPO | Explained | LIC Revises IPO Price Band, Should You Buy Or Not? Know What Experts Say

LIC IPO : Key Dates To Remember

May 2: The issue will open for anchor investors.

May 4: The issue opens for general public.

May 9: The application for the LIC IPO closes.

May 17: LIC IPO lists on the Indian share market.

LIC IPO: Key Details Here