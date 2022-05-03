LIC IPO | New Delhi: LIC IPO, the biggest IPO of India ever, is all set to open for subscription tomorrow, May 4, 2022. According to reports, LIC IPO GMP stands at Rs 85, Rs 16 higher than GMP yesterday. The LIC IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 902- Rs 949 per equity share by the Government of India. However, policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per share and employees and agents of LIC will get a discount of Rs 45 per share. The bidding will close on May 9.Also Read - LIC IPO Opens Next Week: Here’s How SBI Customers Can Invest Through YONO App
LIC IPO: GMP, Price, Key Details You Need To Know
Also Read - LIC IPO To List On The Bourses On May 17; Key Dates To Remember Also Read - LIC IPO | Explained | LIC Revises IPO Price Band, Should You Buy Or Not? Know What Experts Say
- LIC IPO GMP: According to reports, LIC IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is Rs 85. On Monday, this was Rs 69.
- LIC IPO date: The public issue will open on May 4, 2022, and close on May 9, 2022.
- LIC IPO price: The price band has been fixed at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share by the government of India.
- LIC IPO size: The government aims to raise around Rs 21,000 crore from the IPO, making it the biggest IPO India has ever seen.
- LIC IPO lot size: One lot of LIC IPO comprises 15 LIC shares.
- LIC IPO application limit: One bidder can apply for a minimum of one lot whereas the maximum number of lots allowed for a single bidder is 14.
- LIC IPO investment limit: Minimum amount required to apply for the LIC IPO is Rs 14,235. The maximum amount allowed for a single retail investor is Rs 1,99,290.
- Discount for LIC policyholders: Policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share in the IPO.
- Discount for LIC employees: LIC employees and agents will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share.
- LIC IPO allotment date: The LIC IPO allocation will be announced on May 12, 2022.
- LIC IPO listing: Shares of LIC will likely list on BSE and NSE on May 17, 2022.
- LIC IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited is the official registrar of LIC IPO.