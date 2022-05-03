LIC IPO | New Delhi: LIC IPO, the biggest IPO of India ever, is all set to open for subscription tomorrow, May 4, 2022. According to reports, LIC IPO GMP stands at Rs 85, Rs 16 higher than GMP yesterday. The LIC IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 902- Rs 949 per equity share by the Government of India. However, policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per share and employees and agents of LIC will get a discount of Rs 45 per share. The bidding will close on May 9.Also Read - LIC IPO Opens Next Week: Here’s How SBI Customers Can Invest Through YONO App

LIC IPO: GMP, Price, Key Details You Need To Know