Home

Business

LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: Secured Investment With High Returns | Key Features, Age Criteria, Other Details

LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: Secured Investment With High Returns | Key Features, Age Criteria, Other Details

If you survive until maturity after taking the Jeevan Labh policy, you will receive a substantial maturity amount, along with other benefits such as the sum assured and bonuses.

The Jeevan Labh plan by LIC offers investors the flexibility to customize their premium amount and duration.

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) offers a variety of investment schemes that provide safe and impressive returns to investors. One such scheme is the LIC Jeevan Labh policy, which is a non-linked scheme 936. Non-linked schemes do not depend on the stock market’s performance, making them a safer option than market-linked schemes.

Trending Now

Investors can get lakhs of rupees by investing just Rs 233 every month in the LIC Jeevan Labh policy. This policy is a good option for those who are looking for a safe and secure investment, as per Zee News.

You may like to read

LIC’s Jeevan Labh Policy: Key Features

The Jeevan Labh plan by LIC offers investors the flexibility to customize their premium amount and duration. This means that you can choose how much you want to pay each month and how long you want the policy to last.

If you survive until maturity, you will receive a substantial maturity amount, along with other benefits such as the sum assured and bonuses. The sum assured is the guaranteed amount that you will receive on maturity, while the bonuses are additional payments that are made based on the performance of the LIC’s investments.

In the unfortunate event of your demise, the nominee will receive a death benefit along with a bonus. The death benefit is a lump sum payment that is made to the nominee to help them financially after your death. The bonus is an additional payment that is made based on the performance of the LIC’s investments, the report said.

LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: Age Criteria

The Jeevan Labh policy is available to those between the ages of 18 and 59. For example, a 25-year-old who wants to invest in a Jeevan Labh policy with a 25-year term would need to put down Rs. 7,400 per month, or Rs. 246 per day. This equates to a payment of Rs 86,954 each year. They would receive Rs 52,50,000 upon maturity, which would include the cash assured, reversionary bonuses, and the last supplementary bonus, as per News18.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES