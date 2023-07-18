Home

LIC Kanyadan Policy: Save Rs 75 Per Day, Get Rs 14.5 Lakh For Daughter’s Wedding; Check Details Here

The Jeevan Labh plan by LIC offers investors the flexibility to customize their premium amount and duration.

LIC Kanyadan Policy: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has introduced a savings plan specifically designed for the betterment of girl child. The LIC Kanyadan Policy aims to provide financial benefits for education and marriage expenses. The LIC Kanyadan saving scheme is functioned by the father of the girl child. In this, the child does not have access to the account. The plan provides the father’s post-death benefits to the daughter. It helps the family and especially the girl child in hard times. It has a term of 25 years. The minimum term for the insurance is 13 years, the maximum is 25 years. The age of the father of the child should be between 18 and 50.

LIC Kanyadan Plan Features:

No premium to be paid in case of father’s death. Get immediate 10 Lakh in case of an accidental demise Immediate 5 Lakh in case of an non-accidental demise Get 50000 Per year till maturity Save 75 per day, get 14.5 lac at the time of marriage Save 151 per day, get 31 Lac

Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme Details

Any citizen, including NRIs, can invest in their daughter’s marriage through this scheme.

The account can be opened at any of the post offices or banks branch that provides this facility.

Two accounts cannot be opened for a single girl child.

After the age of 18 years, a maximum of 50% of the amount can be withdrawn for the higher studies of the girl child.

The account can be opened in the name of the girl child before the age of 10 years.

Documents like birth certificate, address of girl and guardian, proof of identity are verified and the same are to be submitted at the post office or bank.

One can open an account with a minimum of Rs. 250

By making a daily deposit of Rs. 75, you can accumulate Rs. 14 lakhs for your daughter’s marriage after 25 years of paying the monthly premium.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna’s account can be transferred anywhere within the country (India).

In case of death of the girl child: 1. The account can be closed showing the death certificate and the amount deposited can be given to the guardian along with interest. 2. The account can be closed in 5 years in case of a life-threatening disease.

This policy is completely tax-free, offering an added advantage.

Education Fees Benefit: Your daughter will get INR 50 lakhs every year once she attains an age of 16 years.The girl can avail this benefit until she turns 26 years old.

Pension Plan: Your daughter gets a lifetime pension benefit of INR 45,000 every month once she attains an age of 26 years. The whole-life insurance plan of INR 1crore is an add-on to the cover.

