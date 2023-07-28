Home

LIC Launches Jeevan Kiran Insurance Plan: Check Minimum Premium, Eligibility, Other Benefits

The LIC Jeevan Kiran plan is available for individuals aged 18 to 65 and has a minimum sum assured of Rs 15 lakh.

LIC has launched a new life insurance plan called 'Jeevan Kiran'

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched a new life insurance plan called ‘Jeevan Kiran’. The plan is non-linked and non-participating, which means that it does not track the stock market and does not offer any profit sharing. The plan offers life cover with the return of a premium, meaning if the policyholder survives to the end of the policy term, they will receive all of their premiums back.

The plan is available for individuals aged 18 to 65 and has a minimum sum assured of Rs 15 lakh. The policy term ranges from 10 to 40 years, and premiums can be paid in either single or regular installments. The Unique Identification Number (UIN) for LIC’s Jeevan Kiran is 512N353V01. The plan was launched on July 27, 2023.

Jeevan Kiran: Key Features

Life cover with the return of premium

High life cover at a reasonable cost

Available for young people aged 18 to 65

Minimum sum assured of Rs 15 lakh

Policy term of 10 to 40 years

Different premium rates for non-smokers and smokers

Single or regular premium payment options

Rebates available for sum assured more than Rs 50 lakh

Minimum installment premium of Rs 3000 for regular premium policies and Rs 30000 for single premium policies, as per Moneycontrol.

Jeevan Kiran: Eligibility Requirements

Age Requirement: Last Birthday Must Be 18 Years Old.

65 (as of last birthday) is the maximum entry age.

28 years (as of last birthday) minimum age for maturity

Age at Maturity Maximum: 80 years (as of Last Birthday)

Policy Term: 10 to 40 years, at most

LIC’s Jeevan Kiran: Optional Riders Available

There are two optional riders available with LIC’s Jeevan Kiran plan: the Accidental Death and Disability Benefit Rider and the Accident Benefit Rider. Both riders can be added to the plan at the inception, but the Accident Benefit Rider is not available with single premium policies. The Accidental Death and Disability Benefit Rider provides additional coverage in the event of accidental death or disability, while the Accident Benefit Rider provides a lump sum payment in the event of accidental death, as per a report in Mintgenie.

About Life Insurance Corporation of India

Life Insurance Corporation of India is referred to as LIC. After the Life Insurance of India Act was approved by India’s Parliament in June 1956, it began operating as a corporate entity in September of that same year. Beginning in July 1956, the LIC Act was in force. It aided in India’s private insurance sector’s nationalization. In order to create LIC of India, 154 life insurance firms, 16 foreign companies, and 75 provident companies were combined. One of India’s biggest financial institutions is this one. Over 2,529,390 crores are worth of its assets. Mumbai, Maharashtra, is home to the LIC’s corporate office, as per Vedantu.

