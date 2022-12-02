Top Recommended Stories
LIC Launches WhatsApp Services: Here’s How Customers Can Use It, List Of Services Available
Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will be able to make use of these services on WhatsApp by Saying 'HI' on Mobile no 8976862090.
New Delhi: Insurance giant LIC has launched a WhatsApp service for its policyholders. The LIC on Friday made this announcement on Twitter. Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will be able to make use of these services on WhatsApp by Saying ‘HI’ on Mobile no 8976862090.
Now people will not have to visit the LIC offices for every small and big work. Nor will you have to wait for the arrival of the LIC agent.
How to avail LIC WhatsApp services
Following screen will help policyholders to avail listed services. Choose the option number for selection of services.
List of services offered on WhatsApp
Please select an option from the services given below
- Premium due
- Bonus information
- Policy status
- Loan eligibility quotation
- Loan repayment Quotation
- Loan interest due
- Premium paid certificate
- ULIP -statement of units
- LIC services links
- Opt in/Opt out Services
- End conversation
