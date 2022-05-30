LIC IPO | New Delhi: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will most likely announce the financial results for the Fiscal year 2021-22 today, on May 30. According to reports, the Board of Directors is scheduled to hold a meeting for the same. There might also be some announcements related to dividends for the shareholders of the company.Also Read - Aether Industries IPO Allotment Tomorrow: Check GMP, Direct Link To Check Allotment Status Here

The company will announce the audited financial results for the quarter and the year ending March 31, 2022. The largest IPO of the country hit the bourses on May 17, 2022. To the disappointment of investors, the shares were listed at a discount of 8 per cent. On NSE, the shares were listed at Rs 872 per share, over 8 per cent below the issue price of Rs 949 apiece. The shares have since then been trading below the listing price.

Russia Ukraine War Played Spoilsport

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has led to high market volatility in almost all the stock exchanges across the globe. The tepid listing of LIC IPO has been attributed to the war, among other factors. The global inflation figures and central banks' decision to raise the interest rates have also led to a lot of investors selling their shares.

However, the situation has been stable since Friday. On Monday, as the market opened, LIC shares were trading at Rs 825.95 apiece, nearly 0.5 per cent in the green.

(With agency inputs)