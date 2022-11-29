LIC Might Lose Rs 3,400 Crore In Anil Ambani’s Company

LIC has a debt of Rs 3,400 crore on Reliance Capital (RCap) out of which it can get only Rs 782 crore.

Anil Ambani: LIC’s big money can sink in debt-ridden industrialist Anil Ambani’s company. LIC has a debt of Rs 3,400 crore on Reliance Capital (RCap) out of which it can get only Rs 782 crore. That means the remaining amount can sink.

LIC’S MONEY AT RISK?

According to media reports, LIC had resorted to Swiss Challenge to sell its debt in RCap. Stressed asset firm ACRE SSG can buy this loan but for this LIC will have to pay a heavy price. ACRE SSG has offered to buy LIC’s debt with a discount of 73%, which means it can sink a huge amount of LIC.

In Swiss challenge bidding, any party bids for an asset. Its details are made public and other people bid. If any party bids higher, the original contractor is given a chance to bid the same amount. In this case, it is different. Actually, in the case of Reliance Cap, no one has made a bid. After this, sources say that process advisor IDBI Trusteeship has not received any bid to sell the loan of LIC.

QUESTION ON VALUATION

Let us tell you that based on the offer of ACRE SSG, the value of Reliance Capital is around Rs 4,400 crore. Both LIC and ACRE SSG are members of the Committee of Creditors of Reliance Capital. Where on one hand, ACRE has a debt of Rs 1350 crore on the company. Duff & Phelps has done an independent valuation of Reliance Cap. You should know that if the valuation of the independent valuer is more than the ACRE-LIC transaction, then questions can be raised on the low valuation of LIC’s debt sale. It means now Anil Ambani’s troubles are not going to ebb soon.

20 FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANIES

Significantly, Reliance Capital has about 20 financial services companies, which include securities broking, insurance, and an ARC. The RBI has dissolved the board of heavily debt-ridden Reliance Capital on 30 November 2021 and initiated insolvency proceedings against it. In fact, Anil Ambani’s company slipped one rung after another and got drowned in huge debt.