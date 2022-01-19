New Day: LIC IPO will hit the bourses by the end of the current fiscal year. But today, netizens are celebrating another fact about the LIC of India. The life insurance sector was nationalised on January 19, 1956. Subsequently giving birth to what we call Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC of India), on September 1, 1956. Then Union Finance Minister, CD Deshmukh, took a monumental step to nationalise the life insurance sector.Also Read - Huge Relief! THIS Rule Change Will Benefit Central Government Employees. Read All You Need To Know Here

66 years later, the biggest life insurance player in the country is all set to launch its own IPO. According to media reports, it is going to be the biggest IPO the country has ever seen. Netizens have taken the internet by storm in celebrating the feat. #LICtheGREAT has been trending on Twitter since morning. Su Venkatesan, Member of Parliament from Madurai, posted, "Jan 19 – 1956 Life Insurance Nationalisation day. The day Banyan seeds were sown 66 years ago. Grown very big with many Column roots shouldering the great nation. #LICtheGREAT"

Jan 19 – 1956 Life Insurance Nationalisation day. The day Banyan seeds were sown 66 years ago. Grown very big with many Column roots shouldering the great nation. #LICtheGREAT pic.twitter.com/59huRvGPl9 — Su Venkatesan MP (@SuVe4Madurai) January 19, 2022

Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About LIC Of India You Need To Know