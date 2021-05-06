New Delhi: Attention LIC customers, Life Insurance Corporation of India has changed its office timings. The LIC working hours have been changed after the central government had announced Saturday as a public holiday for Life Insurance Corporation of India. Also Read - Lucky Ali Addresses Death Rumours Says, "I'm Alive And Resting in Peace At Home"

Now, LIC has issued a notice stating that Life Insurance Corporation of India office hours will be from Monday to Friday. The new LIC office timings will be from 10 am to 5.30 pm starting May 10. Also Read - Marvel Prepones Tom Hiddleston Starrer Loki's Release - Wednesdays Are The New Fridays

“Pursuant to the Notification S.O 1630 (E) dated 15th April, 2021 wherein the Central government has declared every Saturday as a Public Holiday for Life Insurance Corporation of India, all policy holders and other stake holders are informed that w.e.f 10th May, 2021, all offices of Life Insurance Corporation of India will work from Monday to Friday,” LIC stated in the notice. Also Read - Chelsea Beat Real Madrid, to Face Manchester City in Champions League Final

“Starting 10th May 2021, Office hours from Monday to Friday would be from 10.00 AM to 5.30 AM,” LIC said in the statement.

During the Covid pandemic situation, if LIC customers are not willing to visit nearby branches they can avail online services at www.licindia.in.