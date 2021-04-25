New Delhi: As Covid cases continue to surge in India and more and more states enforce stringent lockdown-like measures, people are preferring to stay indoor. At this juncture, LIC policy holders do not require to visit nearby branches of Life Insurance Corporation of India as they make online payment for their policy premium. Also Read - Shoaib Akhtar Urges Pakistan Government, Fans to Help India Fight COVID-19: Donate Oxygen Tanks to Them

Making LIC online payment has become easier than ever as Life Insurance Corporation of India has dedicated official portal for paying premium. Also Read - Mom-To-Be Dia Mirza Shares A Glimpse Of Her Work From Home With A Sunkissed Selfie - See Picture

LIC Online Payment: Step-by-step Guide To Pay Premium At Life Insurance Corporation of India Website

First, you need to visit official website of LIC. Also Read - Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi Receives 5 Metric Tonnes of Oxygen Hours After SOS

On the homepage of LIC’s official website, you will get the option “Pay Premium Online”.

Once You click on that, a separate tab will open.

This is the LIC Online Payment portal.

On the LIC Online Payment portal, customers are allowed to “Pay Direct (Without Login)” and pay “through Customers Portal”.

If You select “Pay direct”, you will be redirected to payment page. Here, customers won’t require registration to pay LIC premium online.

You need to select from “Renewal Premium/Revival”, “Advance premium payment”, “Loan Repayment”, and “Loan Interest payment”.

If you are making online payment for “Renewal Premium/Revival”, you need to select the option and click on proceed.

You need to fill in details such as “policy number”, “date of birth”, “mobile number”, “installment premium without tax”.

Once you fill in details, you click on “I Agree”, and then submit.

You will be redirected online payment page where you can pay through internet banking, credit and debit cards, and utility payment services.