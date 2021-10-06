New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) customers must link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their policies. “Link your PAN to your LIC policies Now,” LIC India Forever tweeted. It’s very easy to register your PAN with policies on LIC’s website.

LIC PAN Card Link

Before linking your PAN to your LIC policies, you need to keep your PAN card handy along with the list of policies.

The mobile number is to be entered must remain in active mode. An OTP will be sent by LIC to the mobile number entered.

To Link with your LIC policy, you need to visit https://linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/ .

You need to enter details such as date of birth, gender, PAN, full name as per PAN, mobile number as per Aadhaar, and policy number.

After entering the captcha mentioned on the page, you need to click on “Get OTP”.

After submitting the form, a message will be shown on the success of the registration request.

PAN LIC Link Status Check

To check PAN-LIC Policy link status, you need to go to https://linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus?_ga=2.169731234.202851720.1631518943-1126136826.1622542500

You need to enter your “Policy Number”, “Date of Birth”, PAN details and enter the captcha.

After that click on ‘Submit’.

Last week, IPO-bound insurance behemoth LIC has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post Chief Financial Officer (CFO). LIC in a public notice said that the post of CFO would be contractual in nature and the CFO would get remuneration of about Rs 75 lakh per annum, as per PTI report.