New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policyholders must link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their LIC policies. One doesn't need to visit any nearby LIC branch as the linking process can be done online.

Registering your PAN is easy with LIC on the Life Insurance Corporation of India's website. You need to keep your PAN card handy along with the list of policies. The registered mobile number must be active as an OTP will be sent by LIC for verification. After submitting the form, a message will be shown on the success of the registration request. "Link your PAN to your LIC policies now!" LIC India Forever tweeted.

You can link your PAN with the policies on LIC’s portal in a few simple steps.

You need to go to – https://linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/

Go to the Link PAN with your policy section.

You need to enter details such as Date of Birth, Gender, Email Id, PAN, full name as per PAN, mobile number, and policy number.

You need to click against the declaration.

Once you enter all the details, you need to enter captcha and click on “Get OTP”.

Link your PAN to your LIC policies now!

Log on to https://t.co/fA1vgvFfeK pic.twitter.com/4DUp0xSRdc — LIC India Forever (@LICIndiaForever) September 7, 2021

