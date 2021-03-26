LIC is offering several plans which it says will provide insurance, protection, wealth creation in the long term, secure financial future after retirement, health insurance. Apart from these, one will get Tax benefits under Income Tax Act. Life Insurance Corporation of India has a set of plans such as unit linked plans, health plans, term assurance, pension plans, and endowment plans. LIC premiums can be paid yearly, half-yearly, quarterly, or monthly. Also Read - LIC Customer Alert: Hurry! Claim Your Due Payment From Life Insurance Corporation; Check Last Date, Process

LIC Health Plans:

LIC health insurance policy provides financial assistance in case of a medical emergency. LIC is offering two plans LIC Jeevan Arogya, and LIC Cancer Cover. LIC Jeevan Arogya plan provides hospital cash benefit, major surgical benefit, day care procedure benefit, ambulance benefit, and premium waver benefit.

LIC Cancer Cover provides benefits in case the buyer is diagnosed with cancer during the term of the plan.

LIC Endowment Plans:

LIC has protection and endowment plans provide protection against death throughout the lifetime of the life assured. LIC Endowment Plans are LIC Bima Jyoti, LIC Bachat Plus, LIC new endowment plan, LIC Jeevan Anand, Bima Bachat, LIC Single Premium Endowment Plan, LIC Jeevan Lakshya, LIC Jeevan Labh, LIC Aadhaar Stambh, LIC Aadhaar Shila, and LIC Jeevan Umang.

LIC Pension Plans:

LIC has different pension plans that offer “steady and hassle-free flow of income after retirement. It is advisable that you need to start investing at an early age to build huge retirement corpus.

LIC pension plans are New Jeevan Shanti, and Jeevan Akshay-VII.

LIC Unit Linked Plans:

LIC Unit Linked Plans are mainly for creation of wealth in the long term. These plans offer insurance cum investment option during the policy term. The attractions of LIC Unit Linked Plans are in-built risk cover and option to choose a fund of choice. LIC Unit Linked Plans are LIC Nivesh Plans, LIC SIIP, and LIC New Endowment Plus.

LIC has also has term assurance plans – LIC Tech Term and LIC Jeevan Amar.