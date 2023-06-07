Home

LIC Plans To Open Helpdesks At Major Railway Stations In West Bengal

LIC has said that it is ready to open more helpdesks if the situation requires it. Moreover, LIC has also said that it will hasten the resolution of claims in order to give the victims of the triple train catastrophe the required financial assistance.

LIC has said that it is ready to open more helpdesks if the situation requires it. Image- ANI

New Delhi: In order to help the families of the victims of the Odhisa train accident, the Life Insurance Corporation of India has decided to open dedicated helpdesks at major railway stations in West Bengal. The names of the stations where this dedicated facility of LIC will be available include the likes of Howrah, Shalimar, Kharagpur, and Medinipur.

According to the statutory body, helpdesks will be open as of this Wednesday to assist families of those who lost their lives in the Balasore train catastrophe in settling claims.

LIC Helpdesks:

“I am waiting for the list of the deceased from the railways so that we can contact their family members and deploy our resources for identification to settle claims. It will be an extended help to the family in this hour of crisis,” LIC’s Zonal Manager (East), Ajay Kumar, told PTI.

IRDAI’s Direction:

It must be noted that earlier, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India had asked all insurance companies to take the required measures to help the victims of the tragedy.

Aegon Life, a digital insurer, and Liberty General Insurance, which offers personal accident insurance coverage to IRCTC train passengers, are two other insurance companies that have established certain facilities to aid train accident victims.

Documents To Be Accepted:

Death Certificates Lists of casualties published by the railway authorities, police, or any state or central government authorities

Anyone with the proper documents can approach the helpdesks and get the required help from the authorities.

It must be noted that more than 275 people lost their lives and more than 1,100 passengers were injured in the Odisha train accident.

