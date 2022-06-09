LIC Share Price | New Delhi: LIC share price hit a record low of Rs 723 per share on Thursday. According to market data, LIC shares were trading at Rs 724.20 per share on BSE and at Rs 724.25 on NSE. This is over Rs 225 or 25 per cent below the IPO issue price. The biggest IPO of India ever, hit the bourses on May 17, 2022, garnering over Rs 21,000 crore for the government of India. The government had decided to sell 3.5 per cent of its stake in the company.Also Read - Rupee Hits New Low Amid FII Sell-Off, High Global Crude Oil Prices

The fall in the share price has wiped off nearly one-fourth of the company’s market cap. According to data on BSE’s website, the market cap of the company on Thursday stood at Rs 4,58,024 crore. The original market cap of the company was Rs 6,00,242 crore. Also Read - FM Sitharaman Credits Retail Investors For Absorbing 'Shock'

The shares of the company had been listed at a discount on BSE and NSE, both. The share price has hit an all-time low number of times since its listing. In the last quarter, LIC posted a loss of 17 per cent in its net consolidated profit. Also Read - LIC Investors Lose Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore As Share Price Hits All-Time Low

High volatility in Indian Share Market

Nifty VIX index, which shows the volatility in the markets, was down 1.62 per cent. This means that the market in anticipating a further fall in the share prices. As of 2:05 PM, Sensex was trading at 54,975, 83.15 points, or 0.15 per cent above the previous close. Nifty50, on the other hand, was trading below 16,400 levels at 16,383.

Metal and Bank stocks were the worst performers with Tata Steel and Shree Cements being the top losers. SBI was the worst performer in the bank stocks in Nifty50.