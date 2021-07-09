New Delhi: Ahead of its IPO, LIC has undergone key changes. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is all set to have CEO and MD as the central government decided to do away with the Chairman post. The relevant rules have been changed by the Centre, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Ind vs SL: No Net Session For Sri Lankan Team Ahead of 1st ODI vs India

LIC IPO Latest News

The central government made changes to relevant rules ahead of the LIC’s initial public offering this fiscal, as per the PTI report. Companies that have a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1 lakh crore at the time of listing can now sell just five per cent of their shares, with the latest amendment in rules, a move that will be beneficial for the government during the LIC initial public offer, the PTI report says. Such entities will be required to increase its public shareholding to 10 per cent in two years and raise the same to at least 25 per cent within five years, as per PTI report.

Big Changes in LIC