New Delhi: Ahead of its IPO, LIC has undergone key changes. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is all set to have CEO and MD as the central government decided to do away with the Chairman post. The relevant rules have been changed by the Centre, as per a PTI report.
LIC IPO Latest News
- The central government made changes to relevant rules ahead of the LIC’s initial public offering this fiscal, as per the PTI report.
- Companies that have a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1 lakh crore at the time of listing can now sell just five per cent of their shares, with the latest amendment in rules, a move that will be beneficial for the government during the LIC initial public offer, the PTI report says.
- Such entities will be required to increase its public shareholding to 10 per cent in two years and raise the same to at least 25 per cent within five years, as per PTI report.
Big Changes in LIC

- Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will now have the post of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director instead of the Chairman position, the PTI report says.
- The changes have been made by the Department of Financial Services under the finance ministry by amending Life Insurance Corporation of India (Employees) Pension (Amendment) Rules. Besides, some other rules under LIC Act, 1956, have been amended.
- “Chief Executive and Managing Director means the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director appointed by the Central Government under section 4 of the Act (LIC Act 1956),” according to a gazette notification issued on July 7.
- To facilitate the listing of the insurance behemoth, the government has already approved raising its authorised share capital to Rs 25,000 crore.
- Besides, the Department of Economic Affairs under the finance ministry recently amended the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules.