LIC WhatsApp Service Registration: Here's How Users Can Check Policy Status, Premium Due Details | Step by Step Guide Here

LIC WhatsApp Service Registration: Here’s How Users Can Check Policy Status, Premium Due Details | Step by Step Guide Here

LIC WhatsApp Service Registration: Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will be make use of these services on WhatsApp by saying ‘Hi’ on Mobile No. 8976862090.

LIC Launches WhatsApp Service For PolicyHolders.

LIC WhatsApp Service Registration: Insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) recently launched its first-ever WhatsApp services for its policyholders . To recall again, only Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will be able to make use of these services on WhatsApp by Saying ‘HI’ on Mobile no 8976862090. They can check their premium due, Policy status loan interest due, and bonus information 24×7.

“Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will be make use of these services on WhatsApp by saying ‘Hi’ on Mobile No. 8976862090,” reads the official statement said. One can also register their policy by logging into the official website of LIC’s customer portal at licindia.in.

LIC WhatsApp Number

Policyholders need to send ‘HI’ on 8976862090.

LIC WhatsApp Services: List of Services Offered on the App

11 services will be available in LIC WhatsApp services. One can check the services below:

Premium due Bonus information Policy status Loan eligibility quotation Loan repayment Quotation Loan interest due Premium paid certificate ULIP -statement of units LIC services links Opt in/Opt out Services End the conversation

HOW TO USE LIC WHATSAPP SERVICES?

Step 1: Save the official WhatsApp number of the LIC in your phone’s contacts. It is 8976862090.

Save the official WhatsApp number of the LIC in your phone’s contacts. It is 8976862090. Step 2: Open your WhatsApp and then search and open LIC of India WhatsApp chat box.

Open your WhatsApp and then search and open LIC of India WhatsApp chat box. Step 3: Send ‘Hi’ in the chat box

Send ‘Hi’ in the chat box Step 4: LIC chatbot will send you 11 options to choose from.

LIC chatbot will send you 11 options to choose from. Step 5: Respond in the chat with the service selection option number. For Example, 1 is for the Premium Date, and 2 is for the Bonus Information.

Respond in the chat with the service selection option number. For Example, 1 is for the Premium Date, and 2 is for the Bonus Information. Step 6: LIC will share the required details in the WhatsApp chat.

HOW TO REGISTER POLICY ON LIC ONLINE PORTAL

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) at www.licindia.in.

Visit the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) at Step 2: Now click and open the “Customer Portal” option.

Now click and open the “Customer Portal” option. Step 3: If you are a new user, click on “New user” and enter all the required details. In the next screen, you will be required to choose the user id and password of your choice and submit.

If you are a new user, click on “New user” and enter all the required details. In the next screen, you will be required to choose the user id and password of your choice and submit. Step 4: Now select your user ID and password and then submit your details.

Now select your user ID and password and then submit your details. Step 5: Login through this newly created user id and click on the option of ‘Basic Services’ – “Add Policy” Enrol all your remaining policies

Login through this newly created user id and click on the option of ‘Basic Services’ – “Add Policy” Enrol all your remaining policies Step 6: At this stage, all the Basic Services will be available under your enrolled policies.

At this stage, all the Basic Services will be available under your enrolled policies. Step 7: Thereafter, follow the 3-step process for registration for Premier Services. Now add details of all your policies to complete the registration.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.