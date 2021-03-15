New Delhi: Life Insurance Premium Payment: Soon you have to pay more for your Life Insurance Premium as term life cover prices are set to increase in the upcoming FY 2022. To simplify the topic, your life insurance premium payment bill will hike from April 1. However, still, there is some time left for buyers to invest in the Term Life Insurance to avail monetary benefits. India. Com has spoken to an expert and in this article, we will provide you with tips to save money while paying for your term life cover. Also Read - Pakistani Woman Declares Herself 'Dead' to Claim Insurance Money of Rs 11 Crore, Here's How She Planned It!

Term Life Cover – You Can Save Up To 20 per cent: Since hardly a few days left for April 1, buyers are in a fix about their future move. "The ideal thing to do is to invest in the Term Life Insurance before the end of the ongoing Financial Year as the prices are likely to go up from upcoming financial year i.e. April 1, 2021. It will save the additional cost of about 20 per cent approximately," Naval Goel, Founder and CEO of PolicyX advised. Since there is still some time left in the increased prices to actually reflect in the premium, hence the buyers can purchase the policy, Goel said.

Term Life Cover – Tips to Save, Avail Benefits:

As the term life cover prices are set to go up, the right manner to save is to invest right on time without delaying further. i.e. before April 1, 2021. "For instance, for a Male about 30 years of age, if the annual premium comes around Rs. 10,000 but after the hike, it would cost Rs. 12,000 annually. And supposedly, if the policy is to be paid for 40 years of duration, then the total hike would be about Rs. 80,000 annually. Hence the buy would save additional cost burden," Goel said.

The buyers have an alternative option. They can keep a track of the companies which are increasing their term life cover premiums, and which all are not. This is because currently, a few companies have announced the hike. Therefore, the right comparisons between the insurance service provider would help buyers to save an extra cost, Goel said.

If buyers are not willing to invest in March, they can keep a check on the upcoming rates. “If the Term Life Cover premium rates go down in the future then buyers can invest in a new Term Life Cover which will come at a relatively cheaper premium cost,” Goel said.