Lights Off On Dalal Street: Trading At BSE, NSE Closed Today. Know Why

This holiday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti is sixteenth and the last trading holiday of this year for the Indian stock markets. The trading Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange will resume on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 as per its usual timings.

Mumbai: No trading activity will be taking place at the Indian stock market on November 8, today, on the account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. According to the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for the entire session on Tuesday.

The list of stock market holidays for 2022 on the official website of BSE says there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Apart from that, trading in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today.

Meanwhile, even though trading at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in the first half, it will resume in the second half from 5 pm (evening session) on November 8, 2022.

“There will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment” on the market holidays, as per BSE website. Normal trading was closed in October on both BSE and NSE on Dussehra, Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada even though Muhurat Trading happened on October 24 between 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm.

Meanwhile, the Dalal Street closed yesterday on a cheery note today continuing the streak it gained last week. Sensex has once again crossed the 61K mark and Nifty ended above the much-awaited 18.2k level. At close, BSE Sensex was up 234.79 points or 0.39 per cent at 61,185.15 and NSE Nifty was up 85.65 points or 0.47 per cent at 18,202.80.