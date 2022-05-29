New Delhi: SpaceX will soon accept Dodgecoin as a payment option for merchandise just like Tesla, the aerospace company’s CEO Elon Musk said. Musk, a frequently vocal supporter of some cryptocurrencies, announced on Twitter that Tesla merch could be bought with the crypto.Also Read - Elon Musk Tops The Chart Of 10 Highest Paid CEOs Of The Fortune 500. Check Full List HERE

“Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too,” Elon Musk tweeted. Also Read - Tesla in India: Elon Musk Says No Manufacturing Plant Where Sale, Service Not Allowed. Full Details Here

Tesla started accepting the cryptocurrency in January, reported Teslarati. Musk, nor SpaceX, announced a concrete date of when it would begin accepting Dogecoin for the merchandise. Also Read - Is Having Fewer Kids Good For Environment? Here's What Elon Musk, Father of 7, Thinks

Currently, SpaceX’s merchandise shop still only accepts credit card payments. Shop items are also only listed in dollars by default in the US, and no cryptocurrency conversions or prices are available for any items in the shop, the report said.

Musk also stated that “maybe one day” Starlink users would be able to pay for their subscriptions to the internet service with Doge. Musk did not detail a specific date for this, either.