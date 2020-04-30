New Delhi: Amid debates over a probable extension of the ongoing lockdown, Air India has reportedly asked its pilots and cabin crew to be prepared to resume operations post the lockdown — probably by mid-May this year. Also Read - Delhi to Face Shortage of Coffee, Biscuits, Diapers if Lockdown Extends

An internal mail, accessed by ANI, has sought crew availability and details for transport security passes for domestic and international operations.

"Dear all concerned, there is a probability to commence 25 per cent to 30 per cent operations post-lockdown in min-May 2020. You are requested to ensure and provide the following: Total number of cockpit/cabin crew residing outside municipal limits of the bases," the communication read.

According to the ANI report, the carrier has also asked the executive director to ensure necessary arrangements and curfew passes for the crew.

The lockdown is supposed to come to an end on May 3. But it’s unlikely that transport services will be thrown open. The lockdown, as hinted by the Centre, will continue with a few more relaxations in place.