Meet Linda Yaccarino, A Former Ad Sales Executive Who Went On To Become The New Twitter CEO

60-year-old Linda Yaccarino, who is a former chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, took over as the new CEO of Twitter.

Linda Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal in 2011, just as Comcast was completing its merger with NBC. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Linda Yaccarino on Monday took over the new Twitter CEO as Elon Musk is set to focus more on Tesla and SpaceX. Yaccarino, who is a former chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, has also hired Joe Benarroch, executive vice-president at NBC Universal, to work along with her at Twitter.

Yaccarino said last month that she is prepared to build Twitter 2.0 and transform the business together with Musk and millions of platform users. “I’ve long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together,” she posted on Twitter. “I amm just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it. Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together,” Yaccarino also commented.

Linda Yaccarino’s journey from ad exec to Twitter’s new boss

Linda Yaccarino, 60, has worked as an advertising executive for decades. She joined NBCUniversal in 2011, just as Comcast was completing its merger with NBC, and oversaw integrating the companies’ ad sales platforms, according to a report by news agency The Associated Press. There, her most recent title was chairman, advertising and client partnerships.

Linda Yaccarino oversaw all market strategy and advertising revenue, which totaled nearly $10 billion, for NBCUniversal’s entire portfolio of broadcast, cable and digital assets.

Before that, Linda Yaccarino held a variety of roles at Turner Broadcasting System Inc. from 1996 to 2011, including executive vice president and chief operating officer. That was after she held management positions at several media sales outlets.

Yaccarino has pushed the ad industry for change on several fronts, including advocating for relying less heavily on Nielsen ratings for measurement, and introducing a digital platform called One Platform that makes it easier to buy ads across a variety of different media in an effort to better compete for ads against social media companies and traditional media companies.

Linda Yaccarino is an alumna of Penn State University with a degree in liberal arts and telecommunications. Yaccarino was named as the ‘Ten Most Powerful Women in TV’ in 2011 by Adweek.

