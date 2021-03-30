Aadhaar-Pan Link Status, Last Date: Aadhaar and PAN cardholders must do the Aadhaar-Pan linking before the scheduled last date which is March 31. If you don’t do Aadhaar-PAN linking, you may have to pay a fine up to Rs 1,000, according to new rules. It’s very easy to do Aadhaar-Pan linking online by following a few steps. While Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is the nodal body for issuing Aadhaar, Income Tax department issues Personal Account Number (PAN). Also Read - Get Ready To Pay Fine Up To Rs 1000 If You Don't Link Aadhaar-PAN Before This Date

Aadhaar Pan Link – Step-By-Step Guide

To do Aadhaar-PAN linking, you need to go to the official website of e-fling Income Tax Department.

After that you need to go the "Link Aadhaar" section.

Subsequently, you need to enter your PAN number.

Then you need to enter your Aadhaar number.

You also need to enter your name which is there on Aadhaar.

Then you need to click beside the “I have only year of birth in Aadhaar Card”

Then you need to click beside “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details with UIDAI”.UIDAI refers to Unique Identification Authority of India which is the nodal authority for issuing Aadhaar card.

You need to fill in the captcha by entering the code as in the image.

Visually challenged users can use the OTP option instead of image capatcha.

Once you have finished all the details, just review it once. Finally, you need to enter Link Aadhaar” option.

Please note that your name, date of birth, and gender as PAN will be validated against your Aadhaar details. You must ensure that Aadhaar Number” and “Name as per Aadhaar”is exactly same as printed on your Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar PAN Link Status

You can check Your Aadhaar-PAN link status. You need to go to income tax India efiling website to check “Link Aadhaar Status”.

You need to enter your PAN details. You need to enter Aadhaar Number.

After that you need to click on “View Link Aadhaar Status”.