Link PAN-Aadhaar Via SMS by March 31, 2023. A Step-by-Step Guide Here

How to Link Aadhaar Card With Pan

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: The last date to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar card is March 31. As per section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, if your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked to your AADHAAR, then it will become inoperative from 1 April, 2023.

“As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31 March 2023. From 1 April .2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. The last date is approaching soon. Don’t delay, link it today!” Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a social media post.

HOW TO LINK PAN WITH AADHAAR? One can link PAN with Aadhaar in 2 ways—Using the SMS facility, via the e-Filing portal https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

A Step-by-Step Guide to Link PAN number with Aadhar via an SMS.

Type a message in the format UIDPAN

Send the message to 56161 or 567678 from your registered mobile number

You will get a confirmation message about linking your aadhar with PAN

For Example: If your Aadhaar number is 456514521487 and PAN is ABCDE1234X, type UIDPAN 456514521487 ABCDE1234X and send it to 56161 or 567678.

LINK PAN WITH AADHAAR VIA e-FILING PORTAL

Go to Income Tax e-filing portal – https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Register on the website. Your PAN number will be your ‘User ID’.

Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

Now, a pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

If the window does not appear, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Some blanks will already be filled such as name date of birth and gender as per the PAN details.

Verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar.

If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “Link now” button.

A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN

Note: You may also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar.