Home

Business

LinkedIn Begins Laying Off Employees; Department In India Affected Too

LinkedIn Begins Laying Off Employees; Department In India Affected Too

The number of employees who have been sacked by Microsoft owned LinkedIn remains unclear, but several employees have to taken to the platform to share their layoff stories.

LinkedIn Begins Laying Off Employees; Department In India Affected Too (File Photo)

LinkedIn Layoff: Layoff news is not surprising anymore, what the suspense remains is about which company now. Will it affect my department? Is it in my workplace? This time, the company that has joined the bandwagon of handing over pink slips is Microsoft owned LinkedIn. At the outset it might feel a little ironical because LinkedIn is one of the leading social media platforms which people sign up for to extend network and look for potential jobs, and now a firm that help people get jobs is lowering headcount for its workforce.

Nicole Zawacki another employee at the company, writes that “Today I’m taking a little time to myself to process, but if anyone has any positions within Talent Acquisition or your Diversity team, or know of someone who does, I would sincerely appreciate any advice.”

You may like to read

Starting February 13, several employees took to LinkedIn to post about how they have been laidoff. This comes after tech giant Microsoft announced that will be laying off around 10,000 people by March. According to The Information Report, it is assumed that this firing comes under the larger restructuring of the organization.

A LinkedIn user by the name Melanie Quandt, who was a senior manager, Talent Acquisition Engineering at LinkedIn as per her profile, in a post said she had been laid off from the company.

“Never lost a job in my 25 years in my career … super disappointed with the small benefits and severance offered. Feeling awful for all of us that were impacted. It will take a lot for me to trust an employer again,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, my time at LinkedIn has come to an end. My Technical Recruiter role was impacted due to a reduction in workforce,” wrote another former employee Emily Beiers.

The funding winter, and economic uncertainty has severely affected several major companies. Mass Layoffs have taken place all across the tech industry. From Amazon Layoffs which impacted over 18,000 people and Google Layoffs which impacted 12,000 people, LinkedIn seems to the latest tech company hit by layoffs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.