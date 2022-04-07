New Delhi: Are you looking for a job at one of the top companies in India to fast grow your professional career? LinkedIn, the leading online professional network, has compiled a list of the top 25 best places to work in India. The platform said in a blog post that these 25 companies help employees build a professional foundation that sets them up for success both at the company and beyond. The new LinkedIn approach is built on seven main pillars, each of which reveals an important aspect of career progression: capacity to advance, skill development, company stability, external opportunity, company affiliation, gender diversity, and educational background. Switch on career notifications for a curated list of these companies to keep updated on new openings.Also Read - 'No Job is Disrespectful': What Happened When a Former TCS Employee Turned Delivery Executive For Zomato

Here’s is the 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies list:

1. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS, which employs over half a million people, had the lowest attrition rate among other IT companies in India. The company claims that it gave promotions to over 1,10,000 employees between April and December, 2021. Also Read - LIC IPO Likely to be Launched Early Next Month, Govt May Sell Over 5% Stake: Report

Global Headcount: 556,000

556,000 Top India locations: Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area

Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area Most notable skills: C (Programming Language), Java, PL/SQL

C (Programming Language), Java, PL/SQL Most common job titles: System Engineer, Information Technology Analyst, Software Engineer

2. Accenture

After adopting gender-neutral policies in India last year, Accenture has moved closer to its goal of 50:50 representation – women now comprise 45% of its workforce. The company is setting up offices in tier 2 cities such as Jaipur and Coimbatore to access talent and provide more flexibility to employees. With Accenture experiencing double-digit growth “across markets, industries and services”, it has raised its revenue growth projections for the year. Also Read - Work From Home Ends For Cognizant Employees: How IT Major is Planning to Return to Office From April 18? Read Here

Global Headcount: 674,000

674,000 Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, Hyderabad Area

Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, Hyderabad Area Most notable skills: Java, Functional Testing, Microsoft Azure

Java, Functional Testing, Microsoft Azure Most common job titles: Application Development Analyst, Application Developer, Software Engineer

Application Development Analyst, Application Developer, Software Engineer Largest job functions: Engineering, Operations, Human Resources

3. Cognizant

Battling the highest attrition rate among Indian IT firms, Cognizant is on a hiring spree: it plans to onboard 50,000 freshers in 2022, up from 33,000 last year. The New Jersey-headquartered company is looking to retain talent by offering promotions and higher bonuses as well as investing in employees’ training and development. In the last quarter of 2021, Cognizant saw its first double-digit rise in revenue since 2015.

Global Headcount: 330,600 (239,955 in India)

330,600 (239,955 in India) Top India locations: Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area

Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area Most notable skills: Selenium, Java, Spring Boot

Selenium, Java, Spring Boot Most common job titles: Programming Analyst, Project Associate, Senior Process Executive

Programming Analyst, Project Associate, Senior Process Executive Largest job functions: Engineering, Operations, Business Development

4. Infosys

Continuing with its focus on digital and cloud, Infosys posted steady growth in revenue and profits last year. It has also become India’s fourth company to touch $100 billion in market capitalisation. By onboarding over 1.2 million users on its digital reskilling platform, Infosys is trying to solve the massive talent shortage in the IT space. The company has hired more than 55,000 college graduates in FY22 and is planning to recruit even more in FY23.

Global Headcount: 292,070 (231,690 in India)

292,070 (231,690 in India) Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, Chennai Area

Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, Chennai Area Most notable skills: Core Java, Database Management (DBMS), Spring Boot

Core Java, Database Management (DBMS), Spring Boot Most common job titles: System Engineer, Technology Analyst, Technology Lead

System Engineer, Technology Analyst, Technology Lead Largest job functions: Engineering, Quality Assurance, Operations

5. Capgemini

Around half of Capgemini’s workforce is in India, a country where it is looking to build solutions that can be shipped overseas. Capgemini plans to double down on emerging technologies like quantum computing, the metaverse and synthetic biology, besides working on 5G-based enterprise-grade solutions. The French IT major will hire more than 60,000 new employees in India this year.

Global Headcount: 324,700 (150,000 in India)

324,700 (150,000 in India) Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, Hyderabad Area

Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, Hyderabad Area Most notable skills: Core Java, Spring Boot, Java Selenium

Core Java, Spring Boot, Java Selenium Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Software Analyst, Process Associate

Software Engineer, Software Analyst, Process Associate Largest job functions: Engineering, Operations, Program and Project Management

6. Wipro

Wipro plans to hire around 30,000 freshers in fiscal year 2023, up from 17,500 in FY22. It recently acquired US-based cybersecurity consultancy Edgile and collaborated with biotech firm Pandorum Technologies to accelerate research on regenerative medicine. Wipro also started a return to work programme last year targeted at women looking to kickstart their careers after a break.

Global Headcount: 249,265

249,265 Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, Chennai Area

Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, Chennai Area Most notable skills: (Programming Language), Java, Manual Testing

(Programming Language), Java, Manual Testing Most common job titles: Project Engineer, Software Engineer, Technical Lead

Project Engineer, Software Engineer, Technical Lead Largest job functions: Engineering, Operations, Program and Project Management

7. IBM

IBM is targeting a comprehensive growth strategy for 2022, with a focus on building development centres that will drive growth for its software portfolio. The tech giant has acquired around 20 companies since April 2020 to bolster its hybrid cloud consulting capabilities. IBM plans to expand in and hire from non-metro cities as it looks to cast a wide talent net.

Global Headcount: 282,100

282,100 Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, New Delhi Area

Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, New Delhi Area Most notable skills: Microsoft Azure, Core Java, IBM Cloud

Microsoft Azure, Core Java, IBM Cloud Most common job titles: Application Developer, Software Engineer, Associate System Engineer

Application Developer, Software Engineer, Associate System Engineer Largest job functions: Engineering, Program and Project Management, Operations

8. HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies is almost doubling its fresher hiring target from around 22,000 in FY22 to 40,000-45,000 in FY23 to meet the demand-supply gap for tech talent. The company has introduced a 5-year compensation visibility roadmap for new joiners and mid-level managers as a retention measure. Last month, the company launched two 5G applications, built on its Augmented Network Automation Platform.

Global Headcount: 197,780

197,780 Top India locations: Chennai Area, New Delhi Area, Bengaluru Area

Chennai Area, New Delhi Area, Bengaluru Area Most notable skills: SQL, Software Development, Java

SQL, Software Development, Java Most common job titles: Software Engineer, Technical Specialist, Project Manager

Software Engineer, Technical Specialist, Project Manager Largest job functions: Engineering, Program and Project Management, Operations

9. Larsen and Toubro

While many companies are focusing on hiring freshers, Larsen & Toubro is focusing on creating talent that is groomed for industry requirements: the company launched an app-based learning platform late last year. L&T has recently bagged major contracts such as constructing the first Central Secretariat buildings of the Central Vista Project, building sub-sea pipelines for ONGC, and developing hi-tech IT parks across Bangladesh.

Global Headcount: 52,040 (48,245 in India)

52,040 (48,245 in India) Top India locations: Mumbai Area, Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area

Mumbai Area, Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area Most notable skills: AutoCAD, Core Java, Site Execution

AutoCAD, Core Java, Site Execution Most common job titles: Civil Engineer, Assistant Construction Manager, Site Manager

Civil Engineer, Assistant Construction Manager, Site Manager Largest job functions: Engineering, Operations, Quality Assurance

10. Deloitte

Nearly 15% of Deloitte’s 345,000 employees are in India, a number the professional services firm estimates will hit 25% in three years. The company intends to reach tier 2 and tier 3 cities to boost workforce diversity and offer flexibility to employees. A piece of advice the company has for job seekers? Be purposeful, distinctive, and outcome-oriented.