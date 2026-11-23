Liquor may get costlier in Delhi as govt mulls raising excise duty and retailer margins under proposed policy

Delhi new liquor policy: Wider range of premium brands and upgraded stores proposed, while higher excise duty and retail margins may raise prices; four state agencies to retain retail control.

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Delhi liquor policy- Representational AI image

Delhi new liquor policy: Delhi residents may soon have access to a wider range of premium liquor brands in upgraded liquor stores after a committee cleared the way for the rollout of a new policy. However, the proposed changes could also make liquor costlier, as the Delhi government plans to increase excise duty and the retail margins sellers receive, according to media reports. Reports said the new policy seeks to expand the availability of premium liquor, introduce more brands and change the format and facilities of retail outlets. Through these proposed changes, the government is looking to increase revenue from liquor sales. Here are all the details you need to know about the new liquor policy of the Delhi government.

New liquor policy of Delhi government

As per a report by Times of India, it may take some time for the rollout of the new policy, with the upcoming Punjab assembly elections believed to be one of the factors behind the possible delay. The issue of drugs and liquor is a major political talking point in Punjab, where the BJP has repeatedly targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government over it. The issue was also reportedly discussed at a meeting between Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet colleagues last Friday.

Implementing a new liquor policy in Delhi at this stage could provide the opposition with a political issue, the report said. Meanwhile, under the proposed policy, the government does not plan to involve private companies in operating liquor shops.

Existing liquor policy of Delhi government

As in the existing arrangement, the four Delhi government agencies will continue to handle retail liquor sales across the capital’s more than 700 liquor shops. However, changes are proposed in the size, facilities and functioning of these outlets, with a focus on making more premium liquor available and upgrading the shopping experience, the official said.

While liquor sales generated around Rs 6,300 crore in revenue in 2025-26, the target for the current financial year has been set at Rs 7,200 crore. The proposed hike in excise duty, currently ranging from 30% to 300% across different categories for Indian spirits and fixed retail margins, which are presently Rs 50 per bottle for Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and up to Rs 100 for foreign liquor, could push up liquor prices.