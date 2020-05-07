New Delhi: With the easing of lockdown norms, several states are now giving a go-ahead to open the liquor shops which can also fill the state coffers. The Delhi government led the way and then several other states are following the same model. Is it helping? Well, not the tipplers but surely the coughing economy. Also Read - French Hacker Lists Issues Under 'Aarogya Setu: The Story of a Failure', Targets COVID-19 Tracking App Again

Delhi: Rs 7.65 crore in a day Also Read - Cricket Australia Set to Get Pre-Season Underway Later This Month Under New Rules: Report

The Delhi government mopped up Rs 7.65 crore in revenue from liquor sale on the first day after imposition of corona cess, government officials said. Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic: India Will See Highest Number of Child Births, China Second

The government had imposed the corona cess of 70 per cent on the maximum retail price of liquor that came into effect from Tuesday.

“The revenue from the sale of liquor was Rs 4.5 crore on Tuesday. An additional amount of Rs 3.15 crore was earned through the cess,” said an official of the Excise department.

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 2,350 crore in the year (projected)

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to increase liquor prices from Rs 5 to Rs 400 per bottle depending on its size and category of the drink. The decision to increase the prices was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, adding the hike is likely to fetch a revenue of Rs 2,350 crore for the state in fiscal 2020-21.

Prices of country-made liquors have been increased by Rs 5 per bottle. “A bottle available for Rs 65 will now be available at Rs 70. Similarly, a bottle of countrymade liquor costing Rs 75 will now be available at Rs 80,” Mr Khanna said.

As far as prices of India-made foreign liquors (IMFL) are concerned, in the economy class, the price of a 180 ml-bottle has been increased by Rs 10 while a bottle in the range of 180 ml to 500 ml will see a hike of Rs 20.

The imported liquor will see a hike of Rs 100 for a 180 ml bottle, Rs 200 for a bottle in the range of 180 ml to 500 ml and Rs 400 for a bottle which is above 500 ml capacity.

Tamil Nadu: 15% duty from today

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday hiked the excise duty by 15 per cent on IMFL resulting in a price hike of Rs 10-20 for the tipplers. This will take the prices up by at least Rs 15. Liquor shops have not yet opened in Chennai.

(With Agency Inputs)