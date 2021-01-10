New Delhi: The prices of alcohol are set to get cheaper in Uttar Pradesh after the Yogi Adityanath-led state government announced a cut on excise duty. Notably, the UP government, after a Cabinet meeting in Lucknow yesterday, approved a slew of measures as part of its new excise policy. Also Read - Noida Cop Hitchhikes Ride in 2 Strangers' Car, Loots Duo on Gunpoint; Suspended

The excise duty on beer will be slashed from 280% to nearly 200% and its shelf life would be nine months. In order to promote the production of wine within the state, wine made out of locally produced fruits shall be exempted from excise duty for a period of five years. Vintners shall be allowed the retail sale of wine. Wine taverns shall also be allowed on its premises.

The Yogi government has also made it mandatory to obtain a license to keep liquor more than the prescribed limit at home. "To provide good quality liquor at economic prices, UP Made Liquor (in Tetra-pack and of 42.8 per cent strength only) made from Grain ENA, shall be sold at an MRP of Rs 85 through country liquor shops," the UP government said in a statement.

The new policy also encompasses the total digitalisation of the excise department in 2021-22. Efforts would be made to computerise all the processes and procedures of the excise department under the Integrated Excise Supply Chain Management System (IESCMS).

Under the new policy, it has been made mandatory for the retail shops to install PoS machines for selling the liquor. Moreover, premium retail vends shall be permitted at airports. Wine-tasting facilities and sale of drinking accessories shall be allowed at premium retail vends.

The provision that no liquor shop shall be opened within five kilometers of the border of another district, without the consent of the Collectors of both the districts has been done away with. Sale of imported liquor and Indian made foreign liquor in the scotch category, with a maximum retail price of Rs 2,000 or more, will be permissible in mono-cartons.

