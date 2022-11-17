Bank Holiday December 2022: Banks to Remain Shut For 13 Days Next Month | Full List Here

Bank Holiday in December 2022: There are four Sundays in the month and also the second and fourth Saturdays during which banks will remain shut. 

Published: November 17, 2022 2:03 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Bank Holiday December 2022

Bank Holiday December 2022:  Banks will remain shut for 13 days in the month of December. So if you have any important money-related work planned this week, you should check the list of bank holidays in August before heading to your bank. There are four Sundays in the month and also the second and fourth Saturdays during which banks will remain shut.

CHECK FULL LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS IN DECEMBER 2022 BELOW

Date  Day  Holiday  States
December 3SaturdayFeast of St. Francis XavierGoa
December 4SundayWeekend Bank HolidayAll over India
December 10SaturdaySecond Saturday of the monthAll over India
December 11SundayWeekend Bank HolidayAll over India
December 12MondayPa-Togan Nengminja SangmaMeghalaya
December 18SundayWeekend Bank HolidayAll over India
December 19MondayGoa Liberation DayGoa
24 DecemberSaturdayChristmas Festival & Fourth SaturdayAll over India
December 25SundayWeekend Bank HolidayAll over India
December 26MondayChristmas Celebration/Losoong/NamsoongMizoram, Sikkim, Meghalaya
December 29ThursdayGuru Gobind Singh Ji BirthdayChandigarh
December 30FridayU Kiang NangbahMeghalaya
December 31SaturdayNew Year’s EveMizoram

The Reserve Bank of India issued a holiday calendar for the banks for a whole year. As per the RBI calendar, the holidays have been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these holidays, all branches of banks, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, remain shut.


