A number of banks, insurance companies and lenders are in the list of defaulters for failing to comply with the TRAI's new set of norms on sending SMS to customers. This is not a happy news for customers of these banks, insurance companies, and other lenders as they are likely to experience inconvenience in receiving OTP from April 1.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had issued the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018("TCCCPR, 2018") on July 19, 2018, to check the menace of Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC) by putting in place a framework for controlling unwanted OTPs, transactional messages, service messages and commercial messages.

TRAI has claimed that there 'lapses' due to lack of care and diligence by Principal Entities, Telemarketers and Aggregators.

TRAI has directed these banks, insurance companies, and other lenders to fulfill the regulatory requirements before March 31, 2021 to avoid any disruption in the communication with the customers from April 1, 2021. Regulatory bodies such as RBI, SEBI, IRDA, Central and State government departments, other Autonomous bodies have been taken into cognisance.

Full List of Banks, Insurance Companies, Other Lenders on TRAI’s New Rules on SMS