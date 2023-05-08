Home

Business

Lithium Reserves That Could Meet 80% Of Country’s Demands Discovered In Rajasthan’s Degana | Key Points

Lithium Reserves That Could Meet 80% Of Country’s Demands Discovered In Rajasthan’s Degana | Key Points

It is said that a huge quantity of untapped "white gold" has been found in the Renvat hill of Degana and its surrounding area, from where Tungsten mineral was once supplied to the country.

Lithium Reserves That Meet 80% Of Country's Demands Discovered In Rajasthan's Degana | Key Points

Jaipur: Just months after India discovered its first ever lithium reserve in Jammu and Kashmir, another reserve of the crucial mineral has been found in Rajasthan’s Degana (Nagaur). This new reserve that has been discovered is much bigger than that found in Jammu and Kashmir, IANS reported quoting Rajasthan government officials.

What is Lithium?

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal, which is used to make mobile-laptop, electric vehicle and other chargeable batteries.

You may like to read

Where Has Lithium Been Found In Rajasthan?

It is said that a huge quantity of untapped “white gold” has been found in the Renvat hill of Degana and its surrounding area, from where Tungsten mineral was once supplied to the country.

Before independence, the British had discovered Tungsten mineral in the year 1914 on the hill of Renwat in Degana. The Tungsten produced here was used to make war material for the British Army during the First World War.

The place was used in the field of making surgical instruments in energy and health sector in the country. At that time around 1500 people used to work here.

However, during the year 1992-93, China’s cheap export policy made tungsten coming out of here expensive.

Eventually, the production of tungsten was stopped here. This hill, which was inhabited all the time and helped in the development of the country by supplying tungsten for years, became deserted in a single stroke.

How Much Of Lithium Has Been Discovered?

Even though, the exact amount of Lithium reserves in Rajasthan has not been revealed yet, the GSI and mining officials have claimed that the amount of lithium present in these reserves can be used to meet 80 per cent of India’s total demand.

As per the government, 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium was discovered in Jammu and Kashmir. These reserves would greatly help in reducing India’s dependency on China for Lithium.

India’s Dependence On Lithium

To date, India is dependent on China for Lithium. However, with the discovery of this reserve in Rajasthan, it is believed that China’s monopoly will end and like the Gulf countries, the fortunes of Rajasthan will also rise, reported IANS.

Importance Of Lithium In Modern World

Every battery-powered device needs Lithium, the world’s lightest and softest metal. It is soft enough to cut with a vegetable knife and light enough to float when put in water.

Lithium stores chemical energy and converts it into electrical energy.

Every chargeable electronic and battery-powered gadget has Lithium in it. Due to the global demand, it is also called White Gold. The global value of one ton of Lithium is around Rs 57.36 lakh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.