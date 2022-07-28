LIVE 5G Spectrum Auction Day 3:  India’s 5G spectrum auctions entered Day 3 on Thursday with tenth round of bidding for airwaves that would power lag-free connectivity and ultra-high speed internet. On Wednesday, the auctions garnered Rs 1.49 lakh crore as aggressive bidding across multiple bands by players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel sustained the tempo, and pushed the sale over to the third day. As many as five rounds of bidding were conducted on Wednesday, and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said “good competition” was seen in almost all bands on offer. Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that “good competition” was seen in almost all bands on offer. Vaishnaw expressed happiness at the response received for the 700 MHz band, which did not find any takers in the last two auctions held in 2016 and 2021. In all, the auction is being held for spectrum in various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz), mid (3,300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands. A total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of radiowaves worth at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore is up for bidding.Also Read - India's 5G Spectrum Auction to Begin Today; Here's What to Expect

  • 4:26 PM IST

  • 3:30 PM IST

  • 3:11 PM IST

    5G Spectrum Auction Day 3 LIVE: With the 5G auctions, India is one step closer to realising a 5G-led future, with a strong base of 5G-capable devices already in place.

  • 3:05 PM IST

    5G Spectrum Auction Day 3 LIVE: The response logged on the first day of Rs 1.45 lakh crore had exceeded all internal estimates of the government and breached the record levels of 2015, a year when revenue collection from auction had been Rs 1.09 lakh crore.The bidding and demand seen on the second day is 87 per cent more than the government’s internal estimates of Rs 80,000 crore, for the auction.

  • 3:04 PM IST

    5G Spectrum Auction Day 3 LIVE: 5G in India will empower tech companies, enterprises and ecosystem players to build private networks and bring next-generation digital transformation which is critical for the country to achieve the goal of becoming a $1 trillion digital economy, according to industry leaders and experts.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    5G Spectrum Auction Day 3 LIVE: Purushothaman KG — Partner and Head, Digital Solutions and Telecommunications Industry Leader, KPMG in India — said the 2022 spectrum auction for 5G rollout has been “by far the best auction in the past few years”.

    “With more than 75 per cent of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) amount having been utilised on Day one…day two was expected to focus on select participation on 26 GHz and 3.5 GHz. 700 MHz has been preferred by operators to drive focus on indoor use cases, broadcasting use cases and relatively quicker roll outs with fewer number towers required,” Purushothaman said.

  • 2:26 PM IST

    5G Spectrum Auction Day 3 LIVE: Analysts said Ambani’s Reliance Jio may be the most aggressive of those in the race.

  • 1:09 PM IST

    5G Spectrum Auction Day 3 LIVE: Devroop Dhar, Co-Founder and Board Member, Primus Partners, said that with estimations of 500 million 5G subscribers by 2027 and the internet carrying 56 per cent of India’s traffic, Reliance Jio has been the frontrunner of the 5G spectrum race in India followed by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani Data Networks.

  • 12:10 PM IST

    5G Spectrum Auction Day 3 LIVE: Allocation of spectrums to the telecom operators is expected before August 15, and the initial 5G services in the country will start by September-October. Subsequently, high-speed 5G telecom services are expected to be offered in several cities in the county by the end of the year 2022.

  • 11:52 AM IST

    5G Spectrum Auction Day 3 LIVE: The government has promised to allocate the spectrum in record time and sees 5G services rolling out by the September-October timeframe. The target is to allocate the spectrum by August 14-15.