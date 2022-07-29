5G Spectrum Auction Day 4: The auction of 5G spectrum for telephony services stretched to the fourth day on Friday after 16 rounds of bidding fetched bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore on Thursday. Notably, this is marginally higher than Rs 1,49,454 crore-worth bids received at the end of the ninth round on Wednesday, the second day of the auction. On Wednesday, the auctions garnered Rs 1.49 lakh crore as aggressive bidding across multiple bands by players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel sustained the tempo, and pushed the sale over to the third day. Four firms are in the fray for the 5G auction. These firms are – Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, Vodafone Idea Limited and Adani Data Networks Limited. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has been the most aggressive in the bids followed by Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel.Also Read - 5G Spectrum Auction on Day 3 Concludes, to Continue For 4th Day on Friday | Highlights

Put together the four companies have deposited Rs 21,800 crore as earnest money deposit (EMD). More than half of this amount is by Reliance Jio Infocomm, which is the largest telecom operator in India. Reliance Jio Infocomm has put in Rs 14,000 crore as EMD followed by Bharti Airtel Limited at Rs 5,500 crore.Vodafone Idea Limited has deposited Rs 2,200 crore as EMD for the 5G auction while EMD amount of Adani Data Networks stands at Rs 100 crore.

5G Spectrum Auction Day 4 LIVE Updates