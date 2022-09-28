7th Pay Commission Latest Updates: Amid the ongoing festive season, the Narendra Modi-led Centre may announce the much-awaited hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for lakhs of government employees. If reports are to be believed, the big announcement might come later in the day after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting scheduled for 11 AM today. The government employees generally receive the DA hike (based on the 7th Pay Commission) announcement in the second half of this year, which usually comes around Navaratri festivals. Earlier in March, the Cabinet had hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by 3 per cent to 34 per cent from 31 per cent previously, effective January 1, 2022. Stay tuned to this place for latest updates on 7th Pay Commission DA hike.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Likely to Get 4% DA Hike Soon. Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase

  • 10:48 AM IST

    7th Pay Commission LIVE: How to Calculate a Salary Hike?

    To calculate revision in salary and pension hikes, employees and pensioners need to calculate the 4% of their basic pay. If an individual is getting Rs 18,000, then his/her monthly salary or pension will increase by Rs 720.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    7th Pay Commission LIVE: Calculation on maximum basic salary

    Basic Salary – Rs 56900
    New DA at 38% – DA hike by Rs 21622 per month
    Current DA at 34 per cent – 19346 per month
    DA Increase – 21622-19346= 2276 per month
    Annual Increase in DA – Rs 2276 X12= Rs 27,312

  • 10:42 AM IST

    7th Pay Commission LIVE: Calculation on minimum basic salary

    Basic Salary – Rs 18,000
    Current DA at 34% – DA hike by Rs 6120 per month
    New DA at 38 per cent – DA hike by Rs 6840 per month
    DA Increase – Rs 6840- 6120 = Rs 720 per month
    Annual Salary increase Rs 720X12= Rs 8640

  • 10:41 AM IST

    7th Pay Commission LIVE: Presently, the central government employees are getting a 34 per cent DA hike. After the increase, the DA will be 38 per cent. On a basic salary of Rs 18,000, the annual DA increase will be Rs 8640.