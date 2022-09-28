7th Pay Commission Latest Updates: Amid the ongoing festive season, the Narendra Modi-led Centre may announce the much-awaited hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for lakhs of government employees. If reports are to be believed, the big announcement might come later in the day after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting scheduled for 11 AM today. The government employees generally receive the DA hike (based on the 7th Pay Commission) announcement in the second half of this year, which usually comes around Navaratri festivals. Earlier in March, the Cabinet had hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by 3 per cent to 34 per cent from 31 per cent previously, effective January 1, 2022. Stay tuned to this place for latest updates on 7th Pay Commission DA hike.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Likely to Get 4% DA Hike Soon. Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase