LIVE Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court To Hear Today SEBI’s Plea Seeking Extension of Probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Friday said it may grant the market regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) a three-month extension to probe into the allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research against Gautam Adani and the Adani Group.

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said the court registry has received the report of the apex court-appointed Justice (retd) AM Sapre committee on the issue and would like to hear the matter on Monday after perusing the findings of the panel.

“We will go through the report in the meantime. We will take up the matter on May 15,” the bench said.

The Supreme Court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for SEBI, that it may grant the market regulator three months instead of six it has sought to wrap up the probe into allegations of stock manipulation.

The top court also made a strong observation against the petitioner’s side that alleged regulatory failure in this case.

“Be careful when you make allegations. This may affect the sentiments in the stock market. It’s all your allegations and the panel has been formed to look into it,” the bench said.

SEBI was asked by the apex court on March 2 to probe within two months these allegations. The court had also set up a panel to look at providing protection to Indian investors after a damning report by US short-seller Hindenburg wiped out more than $140 billion of the Indian conglomerate’s market value.

