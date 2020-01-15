New Delhi: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos put a tweet remembering Mahatma Gandhi’s famous quote: Live as if you were to die tomorrow. learn as if you were to live forever. Along with it came a video in which he could be seen in Indian attire. As evident from the video, the CEO visited Raj Ghat and paid his respect to “someone who truly changed the world”.

Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” – Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

Jeff Bezos is on a three-day visit in India where he is scheduled to attend a company event in New Delhi. He is also likely to meet senior government officials. He is also expected to meet industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The purpose of his India visit is to review the operations of Amazon across the country. A Bollywood event is also scheduled on Thursday.

His visit has come at a time when the Competition Commission of India is initiating an investigation into the alleged violations of the competition laws by Amazon, Flipkart etc.

“The Commission observes that the exclusive arrangements between smartphone/mobile phone brands and e-commerce platform/select sellers selling exclusively on either of the platforms, as demonstrated in the information, coupled with the allegation of linkages between these preferred sellers and OPs (opposite parties) alleged by the Informant merit an investigation,” the CCI said.