Budget 2023 for Auto Industry LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Budget 2023-24 Soon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget 2023 speech today, that is, February 1, 2023. The Budget speech is expected to start at 11:00 AM. This will be the last full Budget of the second Narendra Modi government ahead of general elections in 2024.

Updated: February 1, 2023 9:40 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Budget 2023 for Auto Industry LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Budget 2023-24 Soon
Union Budget 2023: Automobile Sector

Government Budget 2023 Auto Industry LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her fifth Union Budget in Parliament today. Notably, Budget 2023-2024 would be the last full-fledged Budget of the Modi government before the Lok Sabha polls early next year. So there is a lot of interest in what Union Budget 2023-24 would be like.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given a hint of how his government sees it. “Amid the unstable global economic situation, India’s budget will not only try to fulfil the hopes and dreams of the common man of India, but the ray of hope which the world is seeing should be seen more brightly,” he said on the eve of the Budget.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24.

    Union Budget 2023: The domestic automotive industry has seen a healthy revival in the current fiscal, aided by a recovery in economic activities and increased mobility.

    Union Budget 2023: Automotive sector is a large contributor to India’s manufacturing sector and employs close to 34-37 million direct and indirect jobs.

Published Date: February 1, 2023 9:23 AM IST

Updated Date: February 1, 2023 9:40 AM IST