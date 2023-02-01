Home

Budget 2023 for Auto Industry LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Budget 2023-24 Soon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget 2023 speech today, that is, February 1, 2023. The Budget speech is expected to start at 11:00 AM. This will be the last full Budget of the second Narendra Modi government ahead of general elections in 2024.

Union Budget 2023: Automobile Sector

Government Budget 2023 Auto Industry LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her fifth Union Budget in Parliament today. Notably, Budget 2023-2024 would be the last full-fledged Budget of the Modi government before the Lok Sabha polls early next year. So there is a lot of interest in what Union Budget 2023-24 would be like.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given a hint of how his government sees it. “Amid the unstable global economic situation, India’s budget will not only try to fulfil the hopes and dreams of the common man of India, but the ray of hope which the world is seeing should be seen more brightly,” he said on the eve of the Budget.

Here Are The Live Updates on Government Budget 2023:

