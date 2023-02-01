  • Home
Union Budget 2023 LIVE: Another major sector - infrastructure - has high hopes on Budget 2023, which is being tabled by FM Sitharaman, on achieving India's ambition of sustaining and improving the country's growth rate in comparison with other major economies.

Updated: February 1, 2023 10:00 AM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury

Budget 2023 LIVE: Key Takeaways For Road And Infrastructure

Union Budget 2023 LIVE Road And Infrastructure: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday is set to table the Union Budget 2023 which will set the tone for India’s economic growth for fiscal 2024. Even as the middle-class and salaried professionals eye for tax relief, another major sector – infrastructure – pinned hopes on achieving India’s ambition of sustaining and improving the country’s growth rate in comparison with other major economies. Big infrastructure investments will help create jobs and growth across sectors from real estate to auto. Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates on Union Budget 2023 as Nirmala Sitharaman presents her fifth Budget for the fiscal year 2023–24.

Live Updates

  • 11:09 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE

  • 11:07 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: India recorded 7% growth despite global slowdown, says Sitharaman

  • 11:04 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: “Our growth among major economies,” Sitharaman said.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: Sitharaman presents Budget 2023 | “This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal,” Sitharaman said in her fifth Budget speech today.

  • 10:23 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: Union Cabinet meeting being held; Budget to be tabled shortly | A Union Cabinet meeting is being ahead following which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 in the Parliament at 11 am.

  • 9:59 AM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: Big Push For Infrastructure On Cards? Infrastructure – another major sector – has high hopes on Budget 2023, which is being tabled by FM Sitharaman today, on achieving India’s ambition of sustaining and improving the country’s growth rate in comparison with other major economies.

Published Date: February 1, 2023 9:59 AM IST

Updated Date: February 1, 2023 10:00 AM IST