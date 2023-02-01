Home

Union Budget 2023 LIVE: Another major sector - infrastructure - has high hopes on Budget 2023, which is being tabled by FM Sitharaman, on achieving India's ambition of sustaining and improving the country's growth rate in comparison with other major economies.

Budget 2023 LIVE: Key Takeaways For Road And Infrastructure

Union Budget 2023 LIVE Road And Infrastructure: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday is set to table the Union Budget 2023 which will set the tone for India’s economic growth for fiscal 2024. Even as the middle-class and salaried professionals eye for tax relief, another major sector – infrastructure – pinned hopes on achieving India’s ambition of sustaining and improving the country’s growth rate in comparison with other major economies. Big infrastructure investments will help create jobs and growth across sectors from real estate to auto. Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates on Union Budget 2023 as Nirmala Sitharaman presents her fifth Budget for the fiscal year 2023–24.

