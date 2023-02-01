  • Home
Budget 2023 LIVE: All eyes are glued to TV screens with the hope that the government might announce some reforms and initiatives to support the economy amid a global economic slowdown. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates, market reactions on Union Budget 2023.

Updated: February 1, 2023 9:24 AM IST

By Surabhi Shaurya

Budget 2023 LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to India.com’s Union Budget 2023 blog. In just a few hours from now, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth Budget for the fiscal year 2023–24. This year’s Budget holds significance as it is the last full budget of Modi government 2.0 before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. All eyes are glued to TV screens with the hope that the government might announce some reforms and initiatives to support the economy amid a global economic slowdown. Speculations are rife that various relief measures are expected from the Budget including some reprieve for the salaried class, pensioners and Aam Aadmi (Common man). While the salaried class is hopeful that the Budget would help reduce their tax liability and increase take-home pay, the startup industry wants the government to raise the size of funds associated with promoting the startups in order to boost their growth.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE Budget 2023: FM Meets President

    Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24.

  • 9:21 AM IST

    LIVE Budget 2023: Udpates on Market

    Sensex opens in green, currently up by 437.32 points and trading at 59,987.22.

    Stocks To Watch Out For Today: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp Mahindra and Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Manappuram Finance, Eicher Motors
  • 9:18 AM IST

    LIVE Budget 2023: Ahead of Budget 2023, stock indices – Nifty, Sensex set to rise higher. The budget will be tabled at 11 AM.

  • 9:12 AM IST

    LIVE Budget 2023: Sitharaman Reches Rashtrapati Bhavan

    Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Murmu. FM will then attend the Union Cabinet meeting, and then present Union Budget 2023-24.ting, and then present Union Budget 2023-24.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree for Modi 2.0 govt’s last full-fledged budget.



    For her fifth budget presentation, Union FM Sitharaman kept her look simple and elegant, sporting a red saree with black and gold border. Ranging from donning gorgeous handloom sarees to ones made out of silk, Sitharaman’s outfit choices have made headlines on numerous occasions.

  • 9:02 AM IST

    LIVE Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman and her team leave North Block for Parliament. Union Budget 2023 is to be tabled at 11 AM. Stay tuned.

  • 9:01 AM IST

    LIVE Budget 2023: Less than 2 hours left for Sitharaman’s Budget speech. Before heading to Parliament, Sitharaman will meet President.

  • 8:59 AM IST

    LIVE Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman to meet President Murmu shortly

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament for Budget speech.
  • 8:57 AM IST

    LIVE Budget 2023: SItharaman Speech to Begin at 11 AM

    Can the government increase the basic exemption limit to bring much-needed relief to salaried middle-class taxpayers? Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates. Budget speech to begin at 11 AM.

  • 8:49 AM IST

Published Date: February 1, 2023 6:04 AM IST

