LIVE Business Stories, September 28: The Indian stock markets have once again opened with a gloomy outlook on Wednesday. The indices have been ending in red for the past 5 trading sessions after the Federal Reserve’s rate hike and an impending rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI’s rate setting panel has begun its three-day meeting today.Also Read - Money Talks: To Do Or Not To Do - Should You Buy Penny Stocks? All You Need To Know

At 10:08 am IST, Sensex was trading 168.20 points or 0.29 per cent down at 56,939.32 and NSE Nifty was trading 52.15 points 0.31% down at 16,955.25. Yesterday, BSE Sensex closed at 57,107.52 and NSE Nifty ended at 17,007.40. Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End In Red For 5th Straight Trading Session. At 57K & 17K, Indices Hover Below Last Close

