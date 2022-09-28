LIVE Business Stories, September 28: The Indian stock markets have once again opened with a gloomy outlook on Wednesday. The indices have been ending in red for the past 5 trading sessions after the Federal Reserve’s rate hike and an impending rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI’s rate setting panel has begun its three-day meeting today.Also Read - Money Talks: To Do Or Not To Do - Should You Buy Penny Stocks? All You Need To Know

At 10:08 am IST, Sensex was trading 168.20 points or Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End In Red For 5th Straight Trading Session. At 57K & 17K, Indices Hover Below Last Close

CHECK LATEST BUSINESS STORIES HERE ON INDIA.COM

Also Read - OPENING BELL: Markets Open In Green. Sensex Up By 300 Points, Nifty Surges Past 17.1K Mark

Live Updates

  • 10:33 AM IST

    Rupee Falls Again: On one side, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to begin its 3-day monetary policy meeting today, while on the other side, Rupee is continuing its free fall against the US Dollar. At 4:56 am UTC or 10:26 am ITC, Rupee was trading at 81.88 against the US Dollar which is a fresh all-time low.