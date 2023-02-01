Home

LIVE Income Tax Budget 2023: Exemption Limit In New Tax Regime Raised to 7 Lakhs. Will it Benefit Taxpayers?

Under the new tax structure, the basic exemption limit has been increased to Rs 3 lakh. Moreover, the income tax rebate limit available for salaried and individual taxpayers has been hiked to Rs 7 lakh from the present Rs 5 lakh

Income Tax Slab Revision 2023-24 LIVE: In a big relief to taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the Budget 2023, proposed to change the tax structure in the new personal income tax regime. Under the new tax structure, the basic exemption limit has been increased to Rs 3 lakh. Moreover, the income tax rebate limit available for salaried and individual taxpayers has been hiked to Rs 7 lakh from the present Rs 5 lakh. Personal Income Tax: “The new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs – nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs – 5%, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs – 10%, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs – 15%, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs – 20% and above 15 Lakhs – 30%, ” said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

