  LIVE Income Tax Budget 2023: Exemption Limit In New Tax Regime Raised to 7 Lakhs. Will it Benefit Taxpayers?
LIVE Income Tax Budget 2023: Exemption Limit In New Tax Regime Raised to 7 Lakhs. Will it Benefit Taxpayers?

Under the new tax structure, the basic exemption limit has been increased to Rs 3 lakh. Moreover, the income tax rebate limit available for salaried and individual taxpayers has been hiked to Rs 7 lakh from the present Rs 5 lakh

Updated: February 1, 2023 2:23 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Income Tax Slab revision, Sitharaman Budget Speech
Income Tax Slab Revision LIVE: Sitharaman Poses WIth Her Team Ahead of Budget Presentation

Income Tax Slab Revision 2023-24 LIVE: In a big relief to taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the Budget 2023, proposed to change the tax structure in the new personal income tax regime. Under the new tax structure, the basic exemption limit has been increased to Rs 3 lakh. Moreover, the income tax rebate limit available for salaried and individual taxpayers has been hiked to Rs 7 lakh from the present Rs 5 lakh. Personal Income Tax: “The new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs – nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs – 5%, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs – 10%, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs – 15%, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs – 20% and above 15 Lakhs – 30%, ” said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

WATCH NIRMALA SITHARAMAN’s BUDGET 2023-24 SPEECH LIVE

Live Updates

  • 1:09 PM IST
    Income Tax Budget LIVE: An individual with annual income of Rs 9 lakh will have to pay only Rs 45,000 in taxes.
  • 1:08 PM IST

    Income Tax Budget LIVE: An individual with income of Rs 15 lakh will have to pay Rs 1.5 lakh tax down from Rs 1.87 lakh under new tax structure.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    Income Tax Budget LIVE: Govt proposes to reduce highest surcharge rate from 37 pc to 25 pc in new tax regime, said FM Sitharaman.

  • 1:05 PM IST

    Income Tax Budget 2023 LIVE: FM announces reduction in tax slabs to 5 from existing 6 in new tax structure; raises tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh.

  • 1:05 PM IST
    Income Tax Budget 2023 LIVE: Proposal to extend Rs 50,000 standard deduction to salary earners under new tax regime, said FM
  • 12:32 PM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: New Personal Income Tax Announced

    “The new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs – nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs – 5%, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs – 10%, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs – 15%, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs – 20% and above 15 Lakhs – 30%, ” says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

  • 12:30 PM IST

    Budget 2023 LIVE: Personal Income Tax

    Income Tax rebate extended on income up to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime

  • 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE Income Tax Budet 2023: Income Tax Exemption Limit Raised to Rs 7 Lakh, FM Makes Big Announcement

  • 10:51 AM IST

    LIVE Income Tax Budget 2023: Budget copies brought to Parliament

  • 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE Income Tax Budget 2023: If the expectation of the common man comes true, it will give individuals much-needed relief. For the unversed, taxpayers have not seen change in tax rate since 2017 and no change in tax slab since 2014.

Published Date: February 1, 2023 11:43 AM IST

Updated Date: February 1, 2023 2:23 PM IST