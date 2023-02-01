  • Home
LIVE Income Tax Budget 2023: Will Sitharaman Give Much-Needed Relief to Salaried Class?

Will the 'Aam Aadmi'---who are hit hard by the global slowdown, inflation and the pandemic get income tax relief in the Union Budget 2023-24? Can the government increase the basic exemption limit to bring much-needed relief to salaried middle-class taxpayers? Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on the tax-related announcement.

Updated: February 1, 2023 9:27 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Income Tax Slab revision, Sitharaman Budget Speech
Income Tax Slab Revision LIVE: Sitharaman Poses WIth Her Team Ahead of Budget Presentation (ANI Photo)

Income Tax Slab Revision 2023-23 LIVE: Like every year the expectations of the salaried class are high that changes in income tax slabs and rates might be announced in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2023 speech. While experts believe that Sitharaman may not announce big tax relief this year, taxpayers are hopeful of the announcement of changes in Income Tax Slabs and rates. Will the ‘Aam Aadmi’—who are hit hard by the global slowdown, inflation and the pandemic get income tax relief in the Union Budget 2023-24? Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on the tax-related announcement.

  • 9:45 AM IST

    LIVE Income Tax Budget 2023: Income Tax Slabs Unchanged Since 2014

    Income tax slabs remain unchanged since 2014. Middle class pins hopes, however, no announcement on slabs were made in the last budget.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE Income Tax Budget 2023: What is section 80C?



    Section 80C allows to reduce taxable income by making tax saving investments or incurring eligible expenses. It allows a maximum deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh every year from the taxpayers total income. The benefit of this deduction can be availed by Individuals and HUFs. Companies, partnership firms, LLPs cannot avail the benefit of this deduction. Section 80C includes subsections, 80CCC, 80CCD (1) , 80CCD (1b) and 80CCD (2).

  • 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE Income Tax Budget 2023: Speculations are rife that the government may raise the deductions limit under Section 80C, compared with Rs 1.5 lakh currently.

  • 9:13 AM IST

    LIVE Income Tax Budget 2023: FM reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  • 8:48 AM IST

    LIVE Income Tax Budget 2023: Income tax changes ‘Aam Aadmi’ wants from FM Sitharaman

    -Increase the limit of section 80D
    -Change in income tax slabs
    -A separate section for deduction for health insurance premium
    – A separate section for deduction for repayment of housing loans
  • 8:45 AM IST

    LIVE Income Tax Budget 2023: Proposed slab rate under new regime by experts

    -Up to Rs 2.5 lakh – NILR
    -Rs 2.5 lakh-5 lakh – 5%
    -Rs 5-7.5 lakh – 10%
    -Rs 7.5 lakh-10 lakh – 15%
    -Rs 10-12.5 lakh – 20%
    -Rs 12.5-15 lakh – 20%
    -Rs 15-20 lakh – 20%
    -Above Rs 20 lakh – 25%
  • 6:53 AM IST

    Income Tax Slab Revision 2023-24 LIVE: “The salaried class is looking for some cheer on the personal tax front, hoping that the annual basic exemption limit gets enhanced to Rs 5 lakhs from the existing Rs 2.5 lakhs”, said Bipin Preet Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of MobiKwik

  • 6:52 AM IST
    Budget 2023: Taxpayers’ Expectations
    -Increase in Tax Deduction Limit
    -Tax Exemptions On Home Loan
    -Tax Relief On Insurance
  • 6:46 AM IST
    What is Income Tax Slab?
    Different tax rates that get levied on the Income of a person are known as the income tax slab. Various tax rates are applied on Different Income slabs for the current financial year starting from 1st April and ending on 31st March. Changes in tax slabs, options to save their hard-earned money, more jobs, and better public infrastructure – the aspiration of the salaried middle class like every year pin several hopes on the Union Budget.

Published Date: February 1, 2023 6:42 AM IST

Updated Date: February 1, 2023 9:27 AM IST