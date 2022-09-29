New Delhi: The 12th Annual General Meeting of Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) has commenced at hotel Taj Palace in the national capital. The theme of the event is “Skilling and Internationalisation of Higher Education”.Also Read - National Games Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch National Games Live Online And On TV in India

Introductory remarks have been given Dr Abhay Sinha, Director General, SEPC where he welcomed Dr Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education of India, and confirmed the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal in the meeting today.

CA Sunil H Talati, Chairman, SEPC has given the welcome address. He emphasized on the need for internationalisation of education that will pave way for India playing a leadership role in the world tomorrow.